Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Stake Boosted by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 1.14% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 2,704,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,153. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $544.99 million, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

