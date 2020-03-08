Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 427,072 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Facebook worth $624,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

