Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 29,534 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.32% of General Dynamics worth $671,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,772,000 after purchasing an additional 252,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.47 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

