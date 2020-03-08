Franklin Resources Inc. Has $638.93 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,885,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,739 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.63% of Kraft Heinz worth $638,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

