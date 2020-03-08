Franklin Resources Inc. Has $675.25 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of salesforce.com worth $675,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,558,000 after acquiring an additional 251,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $639,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $523,380,000 after acquiring an additional 261,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

