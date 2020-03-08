Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 501,538 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,363,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 501,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 7.69% of Voya Financial worth $631,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after acquiring an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,216,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

