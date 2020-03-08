Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,832,550 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $637,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.