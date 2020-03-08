Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,472,637 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.31% of General Motors worth $686,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE:GM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.