Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.57 Million

Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $212.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $215.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $213.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $890.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $927.37 million, with estimates ranging from $902.20 million to $953.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

