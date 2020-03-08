Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, Bibox and Ethfinex. Fusion has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.68 or 0.95033291 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

