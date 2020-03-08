FuzeX (FXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,804.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Token Store, Coinbe and Livecoin. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $476,470.00 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Coinbe, COSS, Livecoin, Token Store, HitBTC, Cobinhood and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

