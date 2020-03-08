FuzeX Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $476,470.00 and $2,804.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and CPDAX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, CoinBene, CPDAX, Livecoin, COSS, Token Store, Cobinhood, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

