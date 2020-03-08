Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $15.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $15.02 million. Gaia reported sales of $12.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $66.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.01 million to $66.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.32 million, with estimates ranging from $79.15 million to $83.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gaia by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $7.34 on Friday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $135.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.19.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.