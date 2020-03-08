Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will report $69.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Gain Capital posted sales of $38.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year sales of $278.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $295.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $312.92 million, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $332.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCAP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of GCAP stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

