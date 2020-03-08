GAPS (GAP) Market Cap Achieves $64.24 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $64.24 million and $3.80 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

