Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,308 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial makes up about 1.0% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $107,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 366,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.12. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.