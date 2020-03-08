Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.14 on Friday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,322,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $47,655,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after buying an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

