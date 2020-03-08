German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce sales of $48.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the highest is $49.60 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $200.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $202.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.93 million, with estimates ranging from $204.20 million to $211.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

GABC stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $776.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 855 shares of company stock worth $28,878. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

