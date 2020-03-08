Gexan Market Capitalization Hits $51,336.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $51,336.00 and approximately $3,698.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

