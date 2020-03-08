GNY Trading Up 3.4% This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, GNY has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One GNY token can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. GNY has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $4,389.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official website is www.gny.io.

GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

