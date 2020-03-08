GoHelpFund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,325.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $28,770.00 and approximately $28,325.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

