Golem Price Hits $0.0565 on Major Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $55.38 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BigONE, Tux Exchange and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Upbit, Liqui, BitBay, Bittrex, GOPAX, Braziliex, ABCC, Poloniex, Tidex, Ethfinex, BigONE, Vebitcoin, WazirX, CoinExchange, Binance, Bitbns, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Bithumb, DragonEX, Koinex, Zebpay, OKEx, Livecoin, Mercatox, Iquant, HitBTC, BitMart, OOOBTC, Coinbe and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.