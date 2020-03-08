Golos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,455.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. Golos has a total market cap of $318,248.00 and $1,455.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golos has traded down 60.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golos Coin Profile

Golos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 205,434,909 coins. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

