Graft Market Cap Tops $217,349.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a market capitalization of $217,349.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.