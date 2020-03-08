Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $330.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $325.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $66.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 602,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $13,578,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

