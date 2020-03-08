Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889,548 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 154,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Groupon worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 50.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Groupon by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Groupon by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 273,458 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Groupon stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.67. Groupon Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. Groupon’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

