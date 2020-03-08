GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,853 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.64% of GrubHub worth $72,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 195.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,776.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,894 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GRUB opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.14. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

