Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Tops $5.84 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Gulden has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $8,727.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Nocks and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 507,143,277 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Nocks, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

