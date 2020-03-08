GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005074 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, QBTC and Bit-Z. GXChain has a market cap of $30.08 million and $7.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, OTCBTC, Binance, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

