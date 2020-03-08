Harmony Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Harmony has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,085,014 tokens.

The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony's official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

