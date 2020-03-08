Havy (HAVY) 1-Day Volume Hits $69.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Havy has a total market cap of $10,601.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Havy has traded up 58.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Havy Token Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,579,793,149 tokens. The official website for Havy is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

