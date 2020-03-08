HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

HB Fuller stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Norges Bank bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,919,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HB Fuller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HB Fuller by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HB Fuller by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in HB Fuller by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

