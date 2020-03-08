Head to Head Analysis: Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Chanticleer (OTCMKTS:BURG)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Chanticleer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Chanticleer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $12.45 million 0.77 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Chanticleer $40.61 million 0.13 -$6.85 million ($1.45) -0.34

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chanticleer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Noble Roman’s and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Chanticleer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chanticleer has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 600.00%. Given Chanticleer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chanticleer is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -15.86% -21.36% -9.82% Chanticleer -27.61% -115.43% -19.07%

Risk & Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noble Roman’s beats Chanticleer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.