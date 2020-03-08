Head to Head Comparison: Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) vs. Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 17.68% 9.74% 0.91% Community Bancorp. (VT) 22.88% 13.60% 1.21%

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 1.91 $4.40 million N/A N/A Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.38 $8.40 million N/A N/A

Community Bancorp. (VT) has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinnacle Bankshares and Community Bancorp. (VT), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Bancorp. (VT) beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

