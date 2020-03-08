Head-To-Head Comparison: Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) & Enstar Group (NYSE:ESGR)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Enstar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.83 $200.62 million $2.16 4.00 Enstar Group $2.57 billion 1.46 $938.09 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance.

Volatility and Risk

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Third Point Reinsurance and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% 14.51% 5.81% Enstar Group 36.46% 14.35% 3.16%

Summary

Enstar Group beats Third Point Reinsurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

