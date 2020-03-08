HedgeTrade (HEDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $953,290.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $743.34 million and approximately $953,290.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.