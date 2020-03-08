Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 593.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.67% of Heritage Financial worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $794,849.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 260,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,236. Heritage Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

