Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 948,897 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.30. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

