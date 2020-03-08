Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE HMLP opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $401.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

