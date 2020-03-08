Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $77,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,366,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,364,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

