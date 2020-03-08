HOQU Achieves Market Capitalization of $401,667.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, HOQU has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $401,667.00 and $1.64 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

