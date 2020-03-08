HorusPay Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $749,363.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

