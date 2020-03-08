Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,564,534 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.42% of Huntsman worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 3,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,106.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $587,907 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUN opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

