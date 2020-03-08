Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $205.94 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,540,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.