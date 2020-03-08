Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 18.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Insmed has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

