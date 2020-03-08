Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Interface worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 52.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Interface by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TILE opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.40. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TILE shares. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

