Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.51% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $44,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. 177,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

