Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.02. 87,670,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,648,588. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.04.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

