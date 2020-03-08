Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $47,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPLV traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $56.73. 8,584,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,002. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

