Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

